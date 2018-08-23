Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,249.69, up 1.6% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading on a positive note, with the Straits Times Index gaining 49.8 points or 1.6 per cent to 3,249.69 as at 1.01pm on Thursday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 196 to 140, after about 755.4 million shares worth S$807.5 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counters were Singtel, which rose 6.2 per cent or S$0.19 to S$3.27, with 52.1 million shares traded; and Noble Group, which gained 6.2 per cent or $0.009 to S$0.154, with 44.1 million shares traded.

Other actives included DBS which rose 2.1 per cent to S$25.51, and City Developments which lost 0.9 per cent to S$9.44.