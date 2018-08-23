You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,249.69, up 1.6% on day

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 1:15 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading on a positive note, with the Straits Times Index gaining 49.8 points or 1.6 per cent to 3,249.69 as at 1.01pm on Thursday. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 196 to 140, after about 755.4 million shares worth S$807.5 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counters were Singtel, which rose 6.2 per cent or S$0.19 to S$3.27, with 52.1 million shares traded; and Noble Group, which gained 6.2 per cent or $0.009 to S$0.154, with 44.1 million shares traded. 

Other actives included DBS which rose 2.1 per cent to S$25.51, and City Developments which lost 0.9 per cent to S$9.44. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_Khalid al-Falih_230818_78.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Saudi energy minister denies Aramco IPO will be called off

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening