Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,376.59, down 0.47% on the day

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 1:22 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon lower, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.47 per cent or 15.92 points on the day to 3,376.59 as at 1.05pm

Losers outnumbered gainers 204 to 118, as nearly 1.26 billion shares worth S$665 million changed hands.

Actively traded stocks included Nico Steel, Moya Holdings and Ezion Holdings.

All three local bank stocks were trading lower, with DBS down 23 Singapore cents to S$27.93, while UOB was five Singapore cents lower at S$27.05. OCBC's counter gave up 13 Singapore cents to S$12.17.

