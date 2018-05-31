Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,452.9, up 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index rising 8.95 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,452.9 as at 1pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 194 to 135 after about 963.7 million shares worth S$711.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Accrelist, which was flat at 0.6 Singapore cent, with 71.4 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included YZJ Shipbuilding (SGD) which was up by 5.41 per cent to S$0.975; and DBS which rose 1.03 per cent to S$28.52.