Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,055.48, down 1.9%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Tuesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index falling 1.9 per cent or 58.77 points to 3,055.48.

As at 1pm, losers outnumbered gainers 239 to 100 as some 648.5 million shares worth S$491.3 million in total changed hands.

Actively traded counters included Ezion Holdings, down 4.17 per cent to S$0.046 on trade of 23.7 million shares, and Singtel, down 2.61 per cent to S$2.98 with 15.9 million shares traded.

As for active index stocks, local banks UOB and DBS were among the top losers. UOB sank 2.29 per cent to S$24.35 while DBS retreated 1.67 per cent to S$23.54.