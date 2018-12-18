You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,055.48, down 1.9%

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 1:13 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Tuesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index falling 1.9 per cent or 58.77 points to 3,055.48. 

As at 1pm, losers outnumbered gainers 239 to 100 as some 648.5 million shares worth S$491.3 million in total changed hands.

Actively traded counters included Ezion Holdings, down 4.17 per cent to S$0.046 on trade of 23.7 million shares, and Singtel, down 2.61 per cent to S$2.98 with 15.9 million shares traded. 

As for active index stocks, local banks UOB and DBS were among the top losers. UOB sank 2.29 per cent to S$24.35 while DBS retreated 1.67 per cent to S$23.54. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
5 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_181218_16.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Dec 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Top Glove, GS Holdings, DeClout, BlackGold

BT_20181218_DHOBY_3646302.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Transport

NE Line to have major renewal project next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening