You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,059.08, down 0.43% on day

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 1:21 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Tuesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.43 per cent or 13.36 points on the day to 3,059.08 as at 1.05pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 174 to 116, or about three securities down for every two up, after 580.4 million securities worth S$440.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings retreated 5.6 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.051 with 36.2 million shares traded. China Star Food Group moved down 41 per cent or S$0.016 to S$0.023 with 18.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.9 per cent or S$0.22 to S$23.58; and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.05.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
3 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up in 0.2% in November following 3 months of declines: SRX

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: EpiCentre, Hong Leong Asia, Great Eastern, China Star Food

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening