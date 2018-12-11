Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,059.08, down 0.43% on day

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Tuesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.43 per cent or 13.36 points on the day to 3,059.08 as at 1.05pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 174 to 116, or about three securities down for every two up, after 580.4 million securities worth S$440.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings retreated 5.6 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.051 with 36.2 million shares traded. China Star Food Group moved down 41 per cent or S$0.016 to S$0.023 with 18.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.9 per cent or S$0.22 to S$23.58; and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.05.