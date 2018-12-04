You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,154.8, down 1.1% on day

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 1:23 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 35.82 points or 1.1 per cent to 3,154.8 as at 1.07pm.

About 1.01 billion shares worth S$528 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.52 per share. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 225 to 99.

The most actively traded stock was Thomson Medical Group, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.081 with 37.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Genting Singapore.

Among financials, DBS was trading down S$0.47 or 1.9 per cent at S$24.64; OCBC shares fell S$0.13 or 1.1 per cent to S$11.47 and UOB dropped S$0.43 or 1.7 per cent to S$25.55.

Among other active index stocks, Singtel shares were down S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent to S$3.07.

