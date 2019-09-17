Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,189.29, down 0.5% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in negative territory on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.5 per cent, or 14.64 points to 3,189.29 as at 1.01pm.

This comes after most Wall Street stocks fell overnight, after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure stoked investors' concerns about geopolitical risk and a stumbling global economy.

On the Singapore bourse, decliners outnumbered advancers 178 to 112, after about 474.9 million shares worth S$327.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, TEE International was up 20 per cent, or 0.7 Singapore cent to 4.2 cents, with 54.2 million shares traded; while Rex International gained 1.2 per cent, or 0.1 cent to 8.8 cents, with 20.2 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Yangzijang Shipbuilding which tumbled 1.9 per cent, or two cents to S$1.06, and CapitaLand which lost 1.7 per cent, or six cents to S$3.54.

Also dragging down the benchmark index were the banking stocks - DBS lost 0.7 per cent, or 18 cents to S$25.29, OCBC Bank slipped 0.2 per cent, or two cents to S$11.06, and United Overseas Bank inched 0.2 per cent lower, or four cents to S$26.30.

Elsewhere, Asian equities traded mixed as investors continued to weigh up the implications of attacks on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

Japan's Topix index rose 0.4 per cent as of 12.46pm, while Australia stocks were flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged 1 per cent lower, and China's Shanghai Composite Index similarly fell 1 per cent.