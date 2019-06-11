Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,202.69, up 0.46% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times index up 0.46 per cent or 14.58 points on the day to 3,202.69 as at 1.01pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 177 to 127, after about 507.7 million shares worth S$412.31 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded by volume was Genting Singapore, which gained 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.71 per cent to 89.5 cents, with 16.5 million shares traded as at 1.01pm; followed by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which was up two cents or 1.43 per cent to S$1.42 with 14.6 million shares changing hands. Rex International lost 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.39 per cent to 7.1 cents with 14.3 million shares traded.

Banking stocks rose by the afternoon trade. DBS moved up 11 Singapore cents or 0.45 per cent to S$24.63, OCBC increased nine cents or 0.84 per cent to S$10.82, while UOB gained 13 cents or 0.53 per cent to S$24.51.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Other active stocks included Singtel which rose by one Singapore cent or 0.31 per cent to S$3.28 on a cum-dividend basis.

CapitaLand gained 10 Singapore cents or 3.02 per cent to S$3.41 as at 1.01pm. It had announced on Tuesday morning that it will sell three malls in China for 2.96 billion yuan (S$589.2 million) to CapitaLand Retail China Trust.