Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,222.35, down 0.5%

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 1:18 PM

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index falling 16.59 points to 3,222.35 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 190 to 108, or about seven down for every four up, as some 885.1 million shares worth S$516.6 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which rose one Singapore cent or 0.83 per cent to S$1.22 with 37 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion with 27.66 million shares traded at 8.4 Singapore cents apiece, down 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.18 per cent and Nico Steel with 25 million shares changing hands, flat at 0.2 Singapore cent.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, which slid 1.3 per cent or 15 Singapore cents to S$11.36, and UOB, retreating 0.94 per cent or 25 Singapore cents to S$26.38.

