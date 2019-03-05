Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,239.17, down 0.37%

SINGAPORE stocks remained in negative territory as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.37 per cent or 11.91 points on the day to 3,239.17 as at 1.00pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 182 to 146, or about five securities down for every four up, after 740.7 million securities worth S$521.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings slipped 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.41 with 24.7 million shares traded. Hi-P International advanced 3.3 per cent or S$0.05 to S$1.56 with 14.0 million shares traded.

Active stocks by traded value included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$25.40; and Mapletree Logistics Trust, up 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.44.