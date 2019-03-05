You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,239.17, down 0.37%

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 1:13 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks remained in negative territory as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.37 per cent or 11.91 points on the day to 3,239.17 as at 1.00pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 182 to 146, or about five securities down for every four up, after 740.7 million securities worth S$521.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings slipped 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.41 with 24.7 million shares traded. Hi-P International advanced 3.3 per cent or S$0.05 to S$1.56 with 14.0 million shares traded.

Active stocks by traded value included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$25.40; and Mapletree Logistics Trust, up 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.44.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

skyline.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

Mar 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Declout, China Jinjiang, Far East Group

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening