Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,259.12, down 0.05%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon largely unchanged, with the Straits Times Index dipping by 1.72 points, or 0.05 per cent on the day to 3,259.12 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 193 to 112, as some 903.4 million shares worth S$520.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel, which traded flat at S$0.002 with 30.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Noble Group at S$0.16, down 9.14 per cent with 29.1 million shares traded and Genting Singapore at S$1.21, advancing 0.83 per cent with 20.98 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS at S$26.67, advancing S$0.01 or 0.04 per cent, and OCBC Bank at S$11.52, retreating by S$0.08 or 0.69 per cent.