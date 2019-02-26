You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,265.21, down 0.22%

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 1:29 PM
SINGAPORE stocks dipped on Tuesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index down 0.22 per cent or 7.14 points to 3,265.21 as at 1.05pm.  

Losers outnumbered gainers 161 to 145, with 613.85 million securities worth S$506.67 million changing hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore was down 0.94 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.05 with 18.71 million shares changing hands. Best World reversed recent losses, climbing 9.05 per cent or S$0.20 to S$2.41 with 15.7 million shares traded. 

Among active index stocks, OCBC Bank declined 0.79 per cent or S$0.09 to S$11.24 with 3.43 million shares traded.  

