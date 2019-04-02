Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,270.38, up 0.61% on day

SINGAPORE stocks advanced as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.61 per cent or 19.87 points on the day to 3,270.38 as at 1.05pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 192 to 129, after 482.5 million securities worth S$555.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International advanced 1.27 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.08 with 31.7 million shares traded. Kris Energy rose six per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to S$0.053 with 26.8 million shares traded.

Banks made up the most active index stocks, with DBS Group Holdings up 1.45 per cent or S$0.37 to S$25.96, and OCBC Bank up 0.89 per cent or S$0.10 to S$11.31.