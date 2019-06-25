You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,303.64, down 0.24% on day

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 1:33 PM
SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.24 per cent or 7.89 points to 3,303.64 as at 1.04pm, continuing a mute performance from the morning market open. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 186 to 122, or about three securities down for every two up, after 621.2 million securities worth S$549.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel moved up 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.47 with 19.4 million shares traded. Rex International Holding held firm to S$0.074 with 19.2 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings declined 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.51 with 12.9 million shares traded.

Banking stocks were mixed, with DBS Group Holdings down 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$25.67; OCBC Bank unchanged at S$11.28; and United Overseas Bank, down 0.8 per cent or S$0.20 to S$25.66.

Other active index stocks included Wilmar International, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.03 to S$3.63; Venture Corp, down 3.6 per cent or S$0.62 to S$16.68.

Elsewhere in the region during the early morning trade, Hong Kong and Shanghai both dropped 0.7 per cent. Tokyo was down 0.2 per cent while Taipei was declined. However, markets such as Sydney, Soeul and Wellington saw gains, along with Manila and Jakarta. 

