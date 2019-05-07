You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,304.94, up 0.44% on day

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 1:20 PM
SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.44 per cent or 14.32 points to 3,304.94 as at 1.02pm following a bounce back in early morning trade as the market continued to pare Monday's losses. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 202 to 127, or about eight securities up for every five down, after 525.7 million securities worth S$530.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Global Invacom Group rose 12.9 per cent or S$0.008 to S$0.07 with 18.0 million shares traded.

Other active securities include Suntec Reit, which headed up 1.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.82 with 12.3 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.23 to S$26.76; United Overseas Bank, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 to S$25.93; and OCBC Bank, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.07 to S$11.56.

