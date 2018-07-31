Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,316.08, up 0.3%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading marginally higher on Tuesday's reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.93 points, or 0.3 per cent on the day, to 3,316.08 as at 1.01pm.

Losers edged out gainers 161 to 133, or about six down for every five up, as some 606.4 million shares worth S$789.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which was flat at S$1.28 with 28.39 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Thai Beverage with 25.89 million shares traded, up 2.63 per cent to S$0.78, and YZJ Shipbuilding with 21.21 million shares changing hands, up 3.23 per cent to S$0.96.

Active index stocks by value included DBS Group, advancing 1.01 per cent to S$26.91, and UOB, shedding 0.26 per cent, or S$0.07, to S$26.91.