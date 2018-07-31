You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,316.08, up 0.3%

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 1:18 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading marginally higher on Tuesday's reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving up 8.93 points, or 0.3 per cent on the day, to 3,316.08 as at 1.01pm.

Losers edged out gainers 161 to 133, or about six down for every five up, as some 606.4 million shares worth S$789.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which was flat at S$1.28 with 28.39 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Thai Beverage with 25.89 million shares traded, up 2.63 per cent to S$0.78, and YZJ Shipbuilding with 21.21 million shares changing hands, up 3.23 per cent to S$0.96.

Active index stocks by value included DBS Group, advancing 1.01 per cent to S$26.91, and UOB, shedding 0.26 per cent, or S$0.07, to S$26.91.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Tech stocks take a beating in early Tuesday trade after US rout

Jul 31, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Hospitality Trust, Japfa, Ascendas Reit, Sheng Siong

BP_Richard Li_310718_57.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Richard Li's FWD said to mull Singapore dual-class IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening