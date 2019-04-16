Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,331.58, up 0.17% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.17 per cent or 5.72 points to 3,331.58 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 169 to 133, or about five securities down for every four up, after 700.0 million securities worth S$496.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asian Pay Television Trust rose 8.9 per cent or S$0.014 to S$0.171 with 41.9 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources declined 4.8 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.295 with 27.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.13 to S$27.14; and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.16.