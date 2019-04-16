You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,331.58, up 0.17% on day

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 1:14 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.17 per cent or 5.72 points to 3,331.58 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 169 to 133, or about five securities down for every four up, after 700.0 million securities worth S$496.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asian Pay Television Trust rose 8.9 per cent or S$0.014 to S$0.171 with 41.9 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources declined 4.8 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.295 with 27.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.13 to S$27.14; and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.16.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_jurong_lake_district_160419_68.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Consumer

STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening