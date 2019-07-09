You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,335.60, up 0.04% on day

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 1:32 PM
SINGAPORE stocks inched up as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.04 per cent or 1.37 points to 3,335.60 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 159 to 132, or about six securities down for every five up, after 647.4 million securities worth S$557.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Sino Grandness Food Industry Group gained 4.3 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.049 with 22.8 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co headed up 1.2 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.875 with 21.7 million shares traded. Singtel fell 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.46 with 13.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included CapitaLand Commercial Trust, down 3.5 per cent or S$0.08 to S$2.18; Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, down 1.3 per cent or S$0.04 to S$3.07; Venture Corp, down 3.6 per cent or S$0.57 to S$15.33.

Banking stocks DBS Group Holdings was down 0.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$25.33; OCBC Bank was up 0.8 per cent or S$0.09 to S$11.40; and UOB was up 0.4 per cent or S$0.11 to S$26.18.

In other parts of Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 per cent, or 150.53 points to 28,181.16 in the first few minutes of trade. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 per cent, or 4.54 points, to 2,928.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.08 per cent, or 1.20 points, to 1,553.60.

Australia shares also edged down, with the S&P/ASX 200 index weakening 0.3 per cent or 18.6 points to 6,653.6 by 0214 GMT. The benchmark dropped 1.2 per cent on Monday.

