Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,396.73, down 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.30 per cent or 10.29 points to 3,396.73 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 194 to 112, or about seven securities down for every four up, after 466.3 million securities worth S$646.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, China Everbright Water headed down 9.2 per cent or S$0.045 to S$0.445 with 20.6 million shares traded. Genting Singapore advanced 0.5 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.99 with 16.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.28 to S$28.12; and United Overseas Bank, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.29 to S$27.68.