Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon down 0.22% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.22 per cent, or 7.17 points to 3,180.80 as at 1.01pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 197 to 112, after about 1.07 billion shares worth S$480.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources gained 2.3 per cent, or 0.5 cent to 22 Singapore cents with 55.4 million shares traded, while Rex International slipped 0.6 per cent, or 0.1 cent to 18.1 Singapore cents, with 23.9 million shares traded.

Banking stocks also faltered by the afternoon trade. DBS shed 0.4 per cent, or nine cents to S$25.04, United Overseas Bank was down 0.6 per cent, or 16 cents to S$25.61, and OCBC Bank edged down 0.5 per cent, or five cents to S$10.70.

Singtel slipped 1.2 per cent, or four cents to S$3.42 on a cum-dividend basis, while Genting Singapore lost 1.1 per cent, or one cent to 92 cents.

Other active index stocks included Wilmar International which gained almost 1 per cent, or four cents to S$4.14, and ComfortDelGro which was up 0.9 per cent, or two cents to S$2.37.