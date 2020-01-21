You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon down 1.09% on day

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 1:24 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks continued their morning decline as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index sliding 1.09 per cent or 35.88 points on the day to 3,244.21 as at 1.05pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 312 to 112, after 1.65 billion securities worth S$553.8 million changed hands.

Among the most active securities, Catalist-listed AsiaMedic advanced S$0.004 or 30.8 per cent to S$0.017 with 138 million shares traded, while Disa Limited continued to see heavy volumes, unchanged at S$0.003 with 126.6 million shares changing hands.

Index stock Thai Beverage was the most traded by value, down S$0.03 or 3.5 per cent to S$0.82.

The three local banks all lost ground. DBS was down S$0.18 or 0.7 per cent to S$26.20, UOB fell S$0.29 or 1.1 per cent to S$26.36, and OCBC lost S$0.09 or 0.8 per cent to S$11.08.

Hong Kong stocks sank the most in a sea of red in Asia, tumbling 1.8 per cent on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded the city's credit rating over its response to months of sometimes violent protests.

Tokyo ended the morning 0.8 per cent lower and Shanghai was down 0.8 per cent.

Sydney lost 0.4 per cent, Seoul shed 0.5 per cent and Manila was off 0.6 per cent.

