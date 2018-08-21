Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,208.05, up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading marginally higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 3.34 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,208.05 as at 1.02pm.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 157 gainers to 151 losers. About 569.1 million shares worth S$456.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Noble Group, which rose 20 per cent to 14.2 Singapore cents, with 27.3 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included AEM which fell 10 per cent to 89 Singapore cents, and Genting Singapore which gained 0.9 per cent to S$1.07.