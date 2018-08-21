You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,208.05, up 0.1% on day

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 1:13 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading marginally higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 3.34 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,208.05 as at 1.02pm. 

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 157 gainers to 151 losers. About 569.1 million shares worth S$456.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Noble Group, which rose 20 per cent to 14.2 Singapore cents, with 27.3 million shares traded. 

Other active stocks included AEM which fell 10 per cent to 89 Singapore cents, and Genting Singapore which gained 0.9 per cent to S$1.07. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Annica, Nam Cheong, TT International, Frasers Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening