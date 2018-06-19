Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,332, up 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 7.96 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,332 as at 1pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 175 to 147, after about 911.1 million shares worth S$639.4 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Allied Tech, which fell 1.8 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 5.4 Singapore cents, with 33.1 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which was down 4.2 per cent to S$18.64; and UOB which rose 1.1 per cent to S$26.73.