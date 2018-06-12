Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,439.36, down 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 0.1 per cent or 2.33 points to 3,439.36 as at 1.04pm.

About 977 million shares worth S$440 million in total changed hands losers outnumbered gainers 164 to 134.

The most actively traded stock was IPCO International, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.003 with 42.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion and DISA.

Among active index stocks were DBS at S$28.65, up S$0.15 or 0.53 per cent, and UOB at S$28.0, down S$0.02 or 0.07 per cent.