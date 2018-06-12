You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,439.36, down 0.1% on day

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 1:17 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 0.1 per cent or 2.33 points to 3,439.36 as at 1.04pm. 

About 977 million shares worth S$440 million in total changed hands losers outnumbered gainers 164 to 134. 

The most actively traded stock was IPCO International, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.003 with 42.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion and DISA. 

Among active index stocks were DBS at S$28.65, up S$0.15  or 0.53 per cent, and UOB at S$28.0, down S$0.02 or 0.07 per cent.

