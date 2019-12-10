Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.01% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pared their early morning losses as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index edging up 0.01 per cent or 0.41 point on the day to 3,180.23 as at 1.06pm.

However, losers still barely beat gainers 139 to 138, after 507.8 million securities worth S$486.7 million changed hands.

Golden-Agri Resources remained the most active on Tuesday, unchanged at S$0.225 after 76.1 million of its shares were traded.

Active index stock Singtel was down S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent to S$3.38.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The three local banks also entered positive territory, with DBS up S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent to S$25.04, UOB increasing S$0.12 or 0.5 per cent to S$25.58 and OCBC rising S$0.05 or 0.5 per cent to S$10.69.

The Business Times Year-end newsletter: Mentorship special We’ll be curating stories from management guru John Bittleston and making them free to read. DON’T MISS OUT - Sign up for BT newsletters by Dec 15 Terms & conditions Sign up

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong had slipped 0.1 per cent in early trade, while Shanghai eased 0.2 per cent and Tokyo went into the break marginally lower.

Sydney and Taipei each dropped 0.2 per cent and Manila was down 0.5 per cent. However, Seoul, Wellington and Jakarta had edged higher.