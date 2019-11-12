You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.37% on day

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 1:22 PM
SINGAPORE shares held onto their gains as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 0.37 per cent, or 11.94 points to 3,252.59 as at 1pm. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 177 to 133, after about 804.9 million shares worth S$572.9 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International slipped 6 per cent, or 1.2 Singapore cents to 18.7 cents, with 58.2 million shares traded, while Golden Agri-Resources added 6.5 per cent, or 1.5 cents to 24.5 cents, with 50.6 million shares traded. 

Banking stocks were mixed in the afternoon trade: DBS lost 0.04 per cent, or one cent to S$26.63 on a cum-dividend basis, OCBC Bank was flat at S$11.11, while United Overseas Bank gained 0.07 per cent, or two cents to S$26.88. 

Other active index stocks included ST Engineering which gained 2.75 per cent, or 11 cents to S$4.11 and Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) which was up 2.73 per cent, six cents to S$2.26 per unit. 

ST Engineering on Monday posted a 3.4 per cent rise in net profit to S$139.1 million for its third quarter ended Sept 30, on the back of higher revenue for all sectors. 

Separately, MCT announced on Monday night that it has raised S$460.5 million in gross proceeds from its preferential offering, which was 1.45 times subscribed.

