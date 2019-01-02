Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,034.98, down 1.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon on lower ground, as disappointing China purchasing managers' index figures weighed on Asian markets. As at 1.04pm, the Straits Times Index was down 33.78 points or 1.1 per cent to 3,034.98.

About 838 million shares worth S$411 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.49 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 180 to 149.

The most actively traded stock on the Singapore bourse was Ezion Holdings, which traded at 4.6 Singapore cents with 37.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Lion Gold and Rex International.

Among index-listed stocks, Singtel shares were trading five Singapore cents or 1.7 per cent lower at S$2.88 while Yanzijiang Shipbuilding shares were up one Singapore cent or 0.8 per cent at S$1.26.

Among financials, DBS was trading down S$0.31 or 1.3 per cent at S$23.38; OCBC shares fell S$0.20 or 1.8 per cent to S$11.06 and UOB dropped S$0.37 or 1.5 per cent to S$24.20.