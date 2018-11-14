Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,037.43, down 0.5% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower after Wednesday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index shedding 0.5 per cent, or 16.17 points, to 3,037.43 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 174 to 122, as some 779.6 million shares worth S$429.8 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore with 14.82 million shares changing hands, falling 0.53 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 93.5 Singapore cents. Other actives included Spackman and YZJ Shipbuilding.

Among active index stocks, the three local banks continued their fall from Tuesday. OCBC Bank shed 0.89 per cent, or 10 Singapore cents to S$11.12, while DBS slipped 0.64 per cent, or 15 Singapore cents to S$23.17.

UOB traded lower by 0.58 per cent, or 14 Singapore cents, to S$24.06.