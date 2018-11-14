You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,037.43, down 0.5% on day

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 1:19 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower after Wednesday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index shedding 0.5 per cent, or 16.17 points, to 3,037.43 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 174 to 122, as some 779.6 million shares worth S$429.8 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore with 14.82 million shares changing hands, falling 0.53 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 93.5 Singapore cents. Other actives included Spackman and YZJ Shipbuilding.

Among active index stocks, the three local banks continued their fall from Tuesday. OCBC Bank shed 0.89 per cent, or 10 Singapore cents to S$11.12, while DBS slipped 0.64 per cent, or 15 Singapore cents to S$23.17.

UOB traded lower by 0.58 per cent, or 14 Singapore cents, to S$24.06.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_061118_19.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX inks pact with Bank of China, CFETS to promote their bond indices outside China

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore family businesses upbeat on growth but need better succession plans: PwC

BP_condo_061118_23.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.7% in October; HDB rents inch up 0.3%: SRX Property

Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

BCA banks on 'live' demonstration projects in push to get Singapore building sector to go digital

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening