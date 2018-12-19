Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,057.13, up 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Wednesday's reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.4 per cent, 11.59 points to 3,057.13.

As at 1pm, losers outpaced gainers 161 to 127 as some 503 million shares worth S$460 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nam Cheong, which was flat at S$0.007 with 31.3 million shares changing hands. Other active stocks included Rex International, down 1.82 per cent to S$0.054 on turnover of 7.7 million shares.

Active index stocks by value included Singtel, which rose 0.68 per cent to S$2.98 on the back of 12.7 million shares traded.