Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,091.65, up 1.1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Wednesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index rising 1.05 per cent or 32.37 points on the day to 3,091.65 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 189 to 108, or about seven securities up for every four down, after 460.5 million securities worth S$424.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings rose 2 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.051 with 39.1 million shares traded. MMP Resources improved 40 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to S$0.007 with 26.2 million shares traded.

Financials led active index stocks, with DBS Group Holdings up 0.7 per cent or S$0.17 to S$23.66. United Overseas Bank rose 1.3 per cent or 32 Singapore cents to S$24.68, while OCBC Bank gained 2.1 per cent or 23 Singapore cents to S$11.28.