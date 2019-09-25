Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,131.77, down 0.75% on day

SINGAPORE stocks dipped further as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.75 per cent or 23.69 points on the day to 3,131.77 as at 1.04pm.

Losers beat gainers 203 to 92, after 560.4 million securities worth S$358.1 million changed hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was among the most heavily traded stocks, down S$0.02 or 1.9 per cent to S$1.01 with 23 million shares traded, while palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources lost S$0.005 or 2 per cent to S$0.24 with 19.1 million shares traded.

Singtel remained one of the most active index stocks, trading down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent to S$3.17.

The three local banks rounded off a sea of red in Singapore's market, with DBS sliding S$0.34 or 1.4 per cent to S$24.70, UOB losing S$0.14 or 0.6 per cent to S$25.42, and OCBC down S$0.10 or 0.9 per cent to S$10.81.

Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets also fell after US Democrats launched formal impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump and on renewed worries about trade as the president adopted a hard line on China.

In a dramatic move, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry after US markets closed.

Tokyo slipped 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong and Shanghai both dropped 0.4 per cent.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.6 per cent or 43.2 points to 6,705.80.