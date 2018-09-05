Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,185.09, down 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.8 per cent or 25.42 points to 3,185.09 at 1.03pm.

About 810 million shares worth S$394.5 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 188 to 117.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which gained S$0.001 or 1.3 per cent to S$0.076, with 48.2 million shares exchanged.

Other actives included Noble Group and AEM Holdings.

Among index listed stocks, Golden Agri-Resources shares were trading S$0.015 or five per cent lower at S$0.285; and ThaiBev was S$0.02 or 3.1 per cent down at S$0.63.