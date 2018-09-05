You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,185.09, down 0.8% on day

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 1:20 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.8 per cent or 25.42 points to 3,185.09 at 1.03pm.

About 810 million shares worth S$394.5 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 188 to 117.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which gained S$0.001 or 1.3 per cent to S$0.076, with 48.2 million shares exchanged.

Other actives included Noble Group and AEM Holdings.

Among index listed stocks, Golden Agri-Resources shares were trading S$0.015 or five per cent lower at S$0.285; and ThaiBev was S$0.02 or 3.1 per cent down at S$0.63.

