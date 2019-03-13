Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,186.18, down 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.81 per cent or 26.07 points on the day to 3,186.18 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 193 to 140, after 459.4 million securities worth S$550.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, KrisEnergy traded at S$0.055 with 21.4 million shares traded. Keppel Infrastructure Trust traded at S$0.485 with 21.2 million shares exchanging hands.