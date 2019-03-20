You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,197.47, down 0.7% on day

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 1:18 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading in negative territory on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 23.45 points, or 0.7 per cent to 3,197.47 as at 1.02pm.

This comes after Asian shares slipped from six-month highs on Wednesday as investors took profit ahead of a policy decision by the US Federal Reserve which is expected to shed more light on its interest rate plans for the rest of the year. 

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 174 to 109, after about 501.9 million shares worth S$476.3 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters by volume, Thomson Medical was up 2.6 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to eight cents apiece, with 26.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Best World which gained 10.4 per cent, or S$0.24 to S$2.55 apiece, and CapitaLand Commercial Trust which lost 1.6 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.91.

