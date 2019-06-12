You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,216.06, up 0.2% on day

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 1:24 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in positive territory on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.2 per cent, or 6.48 points to 3,216.06, as at 1.03pm.

This comes even as private-sector economists further lowered their 2019 growth forecast for Singapore to 2.1 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent, in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters.

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 171 to 135, after about 791 million shares worth S$460.3 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thomson Medical was up 1.7 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to six cents, with 13.8 million shares traded, while YZJ Shipbuilding gained 0.7 per cent, or one cent to S$1.45, with 12.3 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Following the midday break, all three banking stocks were in the green - UOB gained 0.8 per cent, or 19 Singapore cents to S$24.72, DBS rose 0.7 per cent, or 18 cents to S$24.86, and OCBC edged up 0.2 per cent, or two cents to S$10.83.

Other active stocks included Venture Corp which edged up 1.8 per cent, or 29 Singapore cents to S$16.40, and AEM which lost 1.5 per cent, or 1.5 cents to S$0.975.

Editor's Choice

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

nwy_temasek_120619_7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast further

7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Grab eyes Singapore banking licence as MAS studies virtual banks: sources

RETAIL.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue slump in April

nwy_street_120619_45_2x.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in May, HDB rents inch up 0.1%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening