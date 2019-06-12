Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,216.06, up 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in positive territory on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.2 per cent, or 6.48 points to 3,216.06, as at 1.03pm.

This comes even as private-sector economists further lowered their 2019 growth forecast for Singapore to 2.1 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent, in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters.

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 171 to 135, after about 791 million shares worth S$460.3 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thomson Medical was up 1.7 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to six cents, with 13.8 million shares traded, while YZJ Shipbuilding gained 0.7 per cent, or one cent to S$1.45, with 12.3 million shares traded.

Following the midday break, all three banking stocks were in the green - UOB gained 0.8 per cent, or 19 Singapore cents to S$24.72, DBS rose 0.7 per cent, or 18 cents to S$24.86, and OCBC edged up 0.2 per cent, or two cents to S$10.83.

Other active stocks included Venture Corp which edged up 1.8 per cent, or 29 Singapore cents to S$16.40, and AEM which lost 1.5 per cent, or 1.5 cents to S$0.975.