You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,217.50, down 0.03% on day

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 1:41 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

VOLATILITY surrounding trade relations remains the central theme in global equity markets, with Washington's move to ban US companies from using foreign telecoms equipment.

While the region's markets opened lower, most have since recovered. Singapore's benchmark index was trading at 3,217.50, down 1.07 points or 0.03 per cent, as at 1.04pm on Thursday.

The US's latest move, which market watchers see as targeting Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, adds another element to the already tense flare-up in trade relations between the US and China.

"If that’s not an escalation in trade tensions, then I don’t know what is," Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shortly after the afternoon session commenced, volume on the Singapore bourse clocked in at 604.89 million securities traded and total turnover came in at S$389.4 million.

Across the market, decliners outpaced advancers 153 to 140.

BoardRoom Limited shares leapt on Thursday, after GK Goh Holdings' voluntary unconditional cash offer for the mainboard-listed corporate secretarial services firm, at S$0.88 per share. GK Goh intends to delist BoardRoom. BoardRoom shares were trading at the offer price of S$0.88, up S$0.11 or 14.3 per cent.

The benchmark index had 14 of the STI's 30 components trading in the red.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the Singapore bourse's most traded stock, with 24.9 million shares changing hands. The shipbuilder was trading four Singapore cents or 2.7 per cent higher at S$1.50. 

Singtel continued to slide after posting fourth-quarter and fiscal-year earnings for the period ended March 31. The telco was trading at S$3.12, down one Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent.

The local banks were mixed with DBS Group Holdings was trading S$0.24 or 0.9 per cent higher at S$26.34. Meanwhile, OCBC Bank was flat at S$11.19 and United Overseas Bank dipped S$0.09 or 0.4 per cent to trade at S$25.01.

Among regional markets, Australia added 0.5 per cent, China advanced 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong gained 0.2 per cent, and Malaysia was 0.2 per cent higher. Meanwhile, Japan fell 0.7 per cent, and South Korea, 1 per cent.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Vivian Balakrishnan_160519_90.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening