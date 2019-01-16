Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,218.58, up 0.2% on day

The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Wednesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.2 per cent or 6.28 points to 3,218.58 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers tipped losers, with 154 securities up to 141 down after 668.5 million securities worth S$475.56 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which gained 0.1 Singapore cent or 2.04 per cent to S$0.05 with 18.4 million shares traded.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.