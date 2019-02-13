Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,236.65, up 1.11% on day

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Wednesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 1.11 per cent or 35.50 points on the day to 3,236.65 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 186 to 130, or about 10 securities up for every seven down, after 715 million securities worth S$566.30 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which stayed flat at S$0.094 with about 39.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included ThaiBev and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.