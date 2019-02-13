You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,236.65, up 1.11% on day

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 1:12 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Wednesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 1.11 per cent or 35.50 points on the day to 3,236.65 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 186 to 130, or about 10 securities up for every seven down, after 715 million securities worth S$566.30 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which stayed flat at S$0.094 with about 39.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included ThaiBev and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening