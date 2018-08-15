Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,237.09, down 0.18%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon on weaker ground, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.18 per cent or 5.78 points to 3,237.09 as at 1.00pm after another negative morning session.

Losers outnumbered gainers 186 to 135, or about 11 securities down for every eight up, after 849.5 million securities worth S$534.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co declined 2.9 per cent or S$0.02 to S$0.68 with 57.3 million shares traded. AEM Holdings advanced 5.7 per cent or S$0.04 to S$0.745 with 17.1 million shares traded on a cum-dividend basis.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$25.28; and SingTel, up 0.7 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.08.