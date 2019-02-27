You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,279.46, up 0.55%

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 1:26 PM
Singapore stocks rose on Wednesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index up 0.55 per cent or 17.80 points to 3,279.46 as at 1.04pm.
SINGAPORE stocks rose on Wednesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index up 0.55 per cent or 17.80 points to 3,279.46 as at 1.04pm.  

Gainers outnumbered losers 186 to 144, with 670.34 million securities worth S$548.84 million changing hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, RHT HealthTrust was up 15.39 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to 1.5 Singapore cents with 20.29 million units changing hands. Genting Singapore was up 1.92 per cent or two Singapore cents to S$1.06 with 18.66 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, DBS advanced 0.83 per cent or S$0.21 to S$25.38 with 1.41 million shares traded.  

