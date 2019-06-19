You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,284.07, up 1.4% on day

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 1:32 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks continued to see gains as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon,with the Straits Times Index gaining 1.40 per cent or 45.34 points to 3,284.07 as at 1.08pm after a strong opening in the morning tracking a US stock rally overnight.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 246 to 100, or about five securities up for every two down, after 1.02 billion securities worth S$699.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding headed up 6 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.071 with 23.0 million shares traded. Genting Singapore advanced 2.8 per cent or S$0.025 to S$0.91 with 19.0 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co headed up 1.8 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.84 with 17.2 million shares traded.

Banking stocks were also trading positively, with DBS Group Holdings, up 2.8 per cent or S$0.69 to S$25.49, following OCBC Investment Research's upgrade to a "buy" on Wednesday morning. It was trading as high as S$25.55 at 10.54am. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, United Overseas Bank was up 2.0 per cent or S$0.51 to S$26.11; and OCBC Bank was up 1.7 per cent or S$0.19 to S$11.14.

Other active index stocks included Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.36; Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings, up 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.49. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
3 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
4 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
5 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6zgt88z2hz4n9kxbqi.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Real Estate

6 out of 11 'super penthouses' now for sale in the world is in Singapore: List Sotheby's

shentonwayzb.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Two in five Singapore employees will look to change jobs in 2019: Randstad

nwy_DBS_190619_71_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS up 3.02% after OCBC Investment Research upgrades it to 'buy' on price correction, strong fundamentals

nwy_sgx1_190619_43_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, Keppel Reit, Raffles Education, Sembcorp Industries

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening