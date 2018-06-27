Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,286.52, up 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index advancing 5.65 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,286.52 as at 1pm.

Losers edged out gainers 146 to 133, as some 696.3 million shares worth S$470.2 million changed hands.

The most active traded counter was Ezion with 31.68 million shares traded at 9.4 Singapore cents apiece, up 1.08 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent. Other actives included Nico Steel with 26.6 million shares traded flat at 0.2 Singapore cent apiece, and Thomson Medical with 19.8 million shares traded at 8.3 Singapore cents a share, up 1.22 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent.

Active index stocks included Keppel Corp at S$7.18, up 1.27 per cent or nine Singapore cents, and OCBC Bank at S$11.72, up 0.34 per cent or four Singapore cents.