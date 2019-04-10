Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,328.37, up 0.08% on day

SINGAPORE stocks reversed Wednesday morning's retreat as afternoon trading resumed with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.08 per cent or 2.77 points on the day to 3,328.37 as at 1.04pm.

Losers edged out gainers 154 to 144, after about 613 million securities worth S$444.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, gold miner LionGold Corp traded flat at S$0.001 with 28.2 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings fell 0.61 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.62 with 21.1 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included UOB, up 0.53 per cent or S$0.14 to S$26.64; and DBS Group, down 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$26.99.