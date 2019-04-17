Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,348.56, up 0.5% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.50 per cent or 16.52 points to 3,348.56 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 167 securities on each side after 615.1 million securities worth S$572.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asian Pay Television Trust retreated 4.8 per cent or S$0.009 to S$0.18 with 37.0 million shares traded. Rex International Holding moved up 1.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.079 with 23.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.22 to S$27.38; and United Overseas Bank, up 1.1 per cent or S$0.28 to S$26.94.