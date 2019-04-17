You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,348.56, up 0.5% on day

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 1:17 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.50 per cent or 16.52 points to 3,348.56 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 167 securities on each side after 615.1 million securities worth S$572.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asian Pay Television Trust retreated 4.8 per cent or S$0.009 to S$0.18 with 37.0 million shares traded. Rex International Holding moved up 1.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.079 with 23.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.22 to S$27.38; and United Overseas Bank, up 1.1 per cent or S$0.28 to S$26.94.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
3 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016 on sharp electronics slump

BP_Pudong_170419_45.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

China Q1 GDP growth steady at 6.4% year on year, beats expectations for slowdown

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening