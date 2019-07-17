You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,357.08, down 0.09% on day

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 1:31 PM
SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session in slightly negative territory on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.09 per cent or 2.95 points to 3,357.08 as at 1.01pm.

Decliners outnumbers advancers 153 to 146, after about 532.8 million securities worth S$449.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, e-waste management firm Sen Yue surged 21.2 per cent or 0.7 Singapore cent to S$0.04, with 23.6 million shares traded as at 1.01pm. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 1.3 per cent or two cents to S$1.50, with 17.6 million shares changing hands, while watch-listed SunMoon Food Company gained 3.3 per cent or 0.2 cent to 6.2 cents.

Banking stocks were in positive territory by the afternoon trade. DBS was up 0.4 per cent or 11 cents to S$26.10, UOB rose 0.2 per cent or five cents to S$26.65, and OCBC Bank increased by 0.1 per cent or one cent to S$11.51.

Other active index securities included Singtel, which was flat at S$3.52 on a cum-dividend basis, and Ascendas Reit, which slipped 0.7 per cent or two cents to S$3.06.

CapitaLand lost 0.3 per cent or one cent to S$3.65, while its subsidiary CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) was unchanged at S$2.18, as at 1.01pm.

CCT had announced on Wednesday morning that it will acquire an effective 94.9 per cent interest in the holding companies of an office building in Frankfurt, Germany, for 133.4 million euros (S$205.3 million) from CapitaLand and mainboard-listed Lum Chang Holdings. CCT also reported its second-quarter results on Wednesday, posting a 1.9 per cent increase in its distribution per unit to 2.2 Singapore cents.

Meanwhile, Frasers Property was down 1.1 per cent or two cents to S$1.83. The real estate develoepr said on Wednesday morning that it had secured a A$750 million (S$715.2 million) term loan, comprising a A$500 million green loan tranche and a A$250 million five-year tranche.

Libra Group requested a trading halt during the midday break. This came after its shares surged 7.14 per cent or 0.2 cent to S$0.03 by the end of the morning session.

