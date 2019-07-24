You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,379.26, up 0.18% on day

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 1:34 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE Straits Times Index edged down from its 0.22 per cent market open gains as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, up 0.18 per cent or 6.13 points on the day to 3,379.26 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 202 to 164, after 883.4 million securities worth S$482.9 million changed hands.

Some of the bourse's smaller stocks were the most heavily traded by volume. Nico Steel jumped S$0.001 or 25 per cent to S$0.005 with 84.6 million shares traded, while Jiutian Chemical gained S$0.003 or 20 per cent to S$0.018 with 59.4 million shares traded.

Spackman Entertainment traded flat at S$0.018 with 36.9 million shares changing hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singtel remained one of the most active index stocks, trading down S$0.04 or 1.1 per cent to S$3.48.

All three local banks saw gains on Wednesday, with DBS up S$0.17 or 0.6 per cent to S$26.80, UOB up S$0.13 or 0.5 per cent to S$26.93, and OCBC gaining S$0.06 or 0.5 per cent to S$11.74.

Elsewhere in Asia, most markets enjoyed another day of gains, with support coming from more healthy earnings results and renewed hopes for a resolution of the China-US trade war.

The Australia market was also up amid positive signs in trade negotiations between the US and China. New Zealand bucked the positive trend, with its benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index falling 0.36 per cent, or 39.40 points, to 10,827.85.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_pharmaceutical_240719_72.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore pharma sector an 'increasingly important' part of manufacturing: Fitch

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

Jul 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MIT, Venture Corp, Sembcorp, Frasers Property, Yoma, ISOTeam, MTQ

Jul 24, 2019
Technology

M1 and SUTD to jointly develop 5G robotics technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly