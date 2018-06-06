You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,469.74, down 0.4%

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 1:13 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index retreating by 13.42 points, down 0.4 per cent on the day to 3,469.74 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 185 to 123, as some 643.2 million shares worth S$545.9 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which fell S$0.02 to S$1.26 with 27.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion and Accrelist.

Active index stocks included DBS, flat at S$29.12 and OCBC Bank at S$12.73, down 1.17 per cent or S$0.15.

