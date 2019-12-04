You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.51% on day

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 1:33 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Wednesday afternoon in line with the rest of Asia. This comes after US President Donald Trump's comments overnight indicated no urgency to strike a deal with China, stoking investors' fears over global trade tensions. 

The benchmark Straits Times Index lost 0.51 per cent, or 16.29 points to 3,156.79 as at 1.02pm. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 195 to 89, after 550.8 million shares worth S$757.5 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International shed 5.8 per cent, or one Singapore cent to 16.4 cents, with 74.7 million shares traded, while Golden Agri-Resources was down 2.2 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent, to 22 cents with 29.3 million shares traded. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking stocks also fell by the afternoon trade. DBS edged down 0.3 per cent, or seven cents to S$24.91, OCBC Bank slipped 0.8 per cent, or eight cents to S$10.61, while United Overseas Bank was down 0.9 per cent, or 23 cents to S$25.31. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares fall at Wednesday's open as trade deal hopes dim; STI down 0.7%

Other active index stocks included Wilmar International which fell 2.9 per cent, or 12 cents to S$3.99, and Mapletree Commercial Trust which shed 1.7 per cent, or four cents to S$2.32. 

Bucking the downward trend, however, was Parkway Life Reit which gained 0.6 per cent, or two cents to S$3.24. The Reit on Tuesday said it is acquiring three nursing rehabilitation facilities in Japan for a total of 3.7 billion yen (about S$46.3 million).

Meanwhile, Jardine Matheson Holdings also rose 1.6 per cent, or 84 US cents to US$54.75.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Topix fell 0.4 per cent as of the lunch break in Tokyo. 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.9 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite dropped 0.2 per cent. 

South Korea's Kospi also retreated 1.1 per cent, while Australian stocks declined 1.7 per cent, data from Bloomberg shows. 

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 01:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Thailand bourse sees more listings of foreign securities

[BANGKOK] Thailand expects more companies from neighbouring countries to raise funds on the local exchange through...

Dec 4, 2019 01:25 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Postal Savings Bank says some retail investors opt out of Shanghai listing

[BEIJING] Postal Savings Bank of China said investors had opted out of paying for 3 per cent of shares on offer in...

Dec 4, 2019 01:23 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest 61 trillion won over next 6 years

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor plans to invest about 61.1 trillion won (S$69.8 billion) between 2020 and 2025, about one...
Dec 4, 2019 01:21 PM
Garage

TikTok in US class-action lawsuit over alleged China data transfer

[SAN FRANCISCO] A university student in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against video app TikTok, which...

Dec 4, 2019 01:14 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's November business activity shrinks the most in 21 years

[HONG KONG] Business activity in Hong Kong contracted at the fastest pace in 21 years in November, dragged down by...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly