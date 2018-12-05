Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon session down 1.04% at 3,134.76

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index slipping 1.04 per cent or 33.03 points to 3,134.76 as at 1.02pm after trade war concerns hit stocks in the morning.

Losers outnumbered gainers 218 to 91, or about 12 securities down for every five up, after 627.0 million securities worth S$387.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co fell 2.4 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.61 with 21.2 million shares traded. MMP Resources headed up 100.0 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.004 with 14.2 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, down 1.3 per cent or S$0.15 to S$11.40; DBS Group Holdings, down 1.8 per cent or S$0.46 to S$24.50; and United Overseas Bank, down 1.8 per cent or S$0.46 to S$25.32.