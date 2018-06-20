Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading at 3,312.67, up 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 11.32 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,312.67 as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 171 to 162, after about 1.07 billion shares worth S$564.6 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Nico Steel Holdings, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent, with 179 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which fell 5 per cent to S$17.57; and OCBC bank which gained 0.7 per cent to S$11.94.